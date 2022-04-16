GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s second-largest city has announced his choice for a new police chief.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes says that he wants to promote Adam Cooper to the top job, WLOX-TV reported. Cooper has been working for Gulfport Police Department since 1995 and is currently the commander of operations.

Chris Ryle recently retired as police chief. Gulfport City Council members on Tuesday will consider whether to confirm Cooper. If they do, he will become chief May 1.

Hewes said in choosing a chief, the city considered candidates from inside and outside the police department.

“He has committed his professional career to public safety and serving this city,” Hewes said Thursday. “Adam’s dedication, internal knowledge, and integrity make him the perfect fit to lead our police force moving forward.”

Cooper is a 1989 Gulfport High School graduate. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was hired by the Gulfport Police Department in 1995 as a community service technician, then became a fulltime patrol officer in 1996.