GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old is facing murder and aggravated assault charges after a deadly shooting that happened at a Gulfport apartment complex on Saturday, July 2.

The Sun Herald reported Gulfport police responded to the shooting around 9:10 p.m. at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue. Officers found one man suffering from one gunshot wound and another man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they were both taken to a local hospital. However, the man who was shot multiple times died. He was identified as Kerry Young, 25, of Gulfport. The other victim is in stable condition.

Investigators identified Lional Cornelius Jackson, 16, of Gulfport, as the shooter. They said Jackson and Young had gotten into an argument about sunglasses earlier in the day. Jackson allegedly returned to the apartment later and fired multiple shots at Young. A stray bullet reportedly struck the other victim.

According to the newspaper, Jackson was arrested on Sunday, June 4. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail. His bond was set at $1.25 million.

Additionally, police said an autopsy has been scheduled for Young.