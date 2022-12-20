MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken.

In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi.

Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ Champion Melissa Cookston mans the pit, is the best restaurant in the Magnolia State, says Fieri. It’s been open since 2011 in Horn Lake, just a few miles south of its namesake city across the Tennessee state line.

“Who knew that the best of Memphis could be found in Mississippi, but such is the case,” Mashed said. “Guy Fieri went all in on the baby back ribs, praising their flavor and tenderness, while the locals love the house-made cheese fritters.”

The best restaurant in Tennessee is not in Memphis, but in Nashville, Fieri says. It’s Mas Tacos Por Favor. In Arkansas, Root Cafe took the top spot.

But don’t fret, Memphians. Gus’s Fried Chicken was recently named by another blog as the best fried chicken chain in the country, so we’ve got that going for us.

Since 2007, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants on his show Diners, Dives & Drive-Ins on Food Network. Several Memphis-area establishments have been featured on the show over the years. See a complete list here.

See the list of the best restaurants in each state on Mashed here.