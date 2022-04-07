HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 14-year-old was killed in an accidental shooting on Tuesday, April 5 in Hancock County.

According to The Sun Herald, Alexis Pierson died at home in the Bayside community after she was accidentally shot by a child. The child was only nine or 10 years old.

Her stepfather said Pierson had friends over, and one of them brought a gun, which the younger child later found.

Pierson’s family said she was a cheerleader and wanted to become a police officer. The case was turned over to the youth court.

The community is also planning a benefit in her honor at the Lakeshore VFW.