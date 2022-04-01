RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Theresa Hand has been selected to lead the efforts of the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service in the central region of the state.

Hand has has served as interim in the position since April 2020 and will assumes the regional Extension coordinator position on April 1.

Regional Extension coordinators provide leadership for MSU’s outreach efforts in the region and provide administrative direction to Extension agents in the development, implementation and evaluation of Extension’s educational programs.

Hand holds a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences from Delta State University (DSU) and a master’s degree in community and Extension education from Mississippi State University (MSU).

Her office is located at the Central Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Raymond.