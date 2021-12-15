Hang out with a penguin at the Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Guests can now hang out one-on-one with a penguin at the Mississippi Aquarium.

During the aquarium’s Penguin Encounter, guests can interact with an African Penguin while learning about endangered animals and the challenges the birds face in their natural habitats. One-on-one visits with a penguin will be available.

The event will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, through Sunday, January 9, 2022. Time slots are set for 1:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day.

To attend, guests must purchase a general admission ticket and a separate Penguin Encounter ticket. A photo opportunity will be available for an additional charge. To take part in the event, young guests must be at least five-years-old, or be accompanied by an adult if under ten-years-old.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.