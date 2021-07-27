Hardin named director of Mississippi State’s Cobb Institute of Archaeology

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Veteran archaeologist and associate professor Jimmy Hardin has been named the the new director of the Cobb Institute of Archaeology at Mississippi State University (MSU).

“The mission of MSU’s Cobb Institute of Archaeology is to support research and outreach endeavors related to the Middle East and Native Americans of the American South. As an expert in Middle Eastern archaeology and as a close observer of Mississippi archaeology, Dr. Hardin is perfectly positioned to lead the Cobb Institute,” said Rick Travis, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Specializing in the Bronze and Iron Age cultures of ancient Syria-Palestine, Hardin has served as interim director of the Cobb Institute since 2019.

“I could not be more excited to continue working with the Cobb Institute’s research associates, including several new colleagues, as we move forward with expanded research agendas in the southeastern U.S. and the Mediterranean basin,” Hardin said. “We continue to explore new opportunities in both of these geographical areas and especially in our own back yard with two new projects within 10 miles of campus.”