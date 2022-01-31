HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player from Harrison County claimed her $1 million winnings on Monday from the Friday, January 28 Mega Millions drawing.

According to Mississippi Lottery officials, the woman didn’t realize she had won until she scanned her ticket on Sunday.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket from Robinwood One Stop in Saucier.

The lucky player matched all five white ball winning numbers worth $1 million. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night’s drawing were: 3, 16, 25, 44, 55 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3.