JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The time of uncertainty and discomfort has not blown over for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The latest to join the list of HBCUs receiving bomb threats was Spelman University on Tuesday, February 8. Leaders at the colleges said the problem has been happening historically.

The FBI has reportedly identified six juveniles as persons of interest in the multiple bomb threats. Leaders at the colleges said cases like this points to why Critical Race Theory should be taught.

Following the threats, leaders said they’re tightening emergency protocols.

“We’ve made contact with our local agent who will have Homeland Security to come out to do some additional training and education amongst the senior leadership staff,” said Dr. Felicia M. Nave, president of Alcorn State University.

Even though the colleges plan to implement new security measures, they also plan to educate their students.