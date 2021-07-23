Heartland Catfish Company named marketer of the year

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), the North American Agricultural Marketing Officials (NAAMO) presented the Mississippi-based Heartland Catfish Company with the Agricultural Marketer of the Year Award during its annual conference.

“We are proud to present the 2021 Marketer of the Year award to Heartland Catfish Company,” said Kerry Wefald, president of NAAMO. “This company has proven their commitment to furthering Mississippi’s agriculture industry and I commend their service and leadership within their state, and across the United States.”

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Gipson said, “I congratulate Heartland Catfish for being selected as the NAAMO Agricultural Marketer of the Year. Heartland Catfish is a leader in the U.S. farm-raised catfish industry. We appreciate the opportunity to tour their farm and facilities, which gave us the chance to share a glimpse of the catfish industry with marketing officials from across the country.”