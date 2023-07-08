Barbecue is one of America’s favorite cuisines. But it’s also the one we like to most like to argue about. (Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to many unique dishes, and many of those dishes are comfort food.

Here are some of the unique dishes that you can try across the state.

Fried Catfish

One of the most popular dishes in Mississippi is friend catfish. There are many catfish farms located across the state, especially in the Delta. Belzoni, located in Humphreys County, is known at the Catfish Capital of the World. The Annual World Catfish Festival is held the first Saturday in April each year in downtown Belzoni.

There are many restaurants across the state that serve up fried catfish, including Jerry’s Catfish House in Florence and Taylor Grocery in Oxford.

BBQ

BBQ has long been enjoyed by Mississippians. The state offers a wide variety of BBQ from diverse cultural backgrounds.

There are plenty of BBQ joints that serve up some finger-licking, fall off the bone meat in Mississippi, including The Pig & Pint in Jackson, Pig Out Inn Barbeque in Natchez and Abe’s Bar-B-Q in Clarksdale.

Gulf shrimp and oysters

The southern part of Mississippi stretches along the Gulf of Mexico, where there are plenty of seafood options for you to try. Some of the best dishes include Gulf shrimp and oysters.

If you’re planning a trip down to the Mississippi Coast, you’ll want to try these dishes. There are several restaurants that offer Gulf shrimp and oysters.

Po’boy

Po’boy may have originated in Louisiana, but Mississippi has it’s own unique twists for the sandwich. The pressed po’boy was first introduced by Rosetti’s Old Biloxi Café in the 1940s, according to Visit Mississippi. The po’boys can come with shrimp, oysters, crab or even roast beef!

You’ll find some of the best po’boy locations along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Slugburgers

Slugburgers are a staple of Northeast Mississippi, specifically Corinth. Originally, the patties were fried in oil and sandwiched between two pieces of bread. Nowadays, you’ll find them in diners throughout the region served on a white bun with pickles, chopped onion and mustard.

The annual Slugburger Festival is held in Corinth. The restaurants that serve up the burgers in Corinth include the Slugburger Café, Borroum’s Drugstore and White Trolley Café.

Hot Tamales

Delta tamales are another gem in Mississippi. The tamales are simmered instead of steamed, feature a gritty texture from the use of cornmeal and contain more spice than some other variations.

Officials with Visit Mississippi said you can enjoy tamales with a side of chili and saltine crackers in the Delta.

Fried Pickles

Legend has it that this snack was invented at The Hollywood Café when the cook cut dill pickles into slices, dipped them into the catfish batter and tossed them into the deep fryer.

Mississippi Mud Pie

Mississippi mud pie contains a gooey chocolate sauce, brownie and chocolate custard on top of a crumbly chocolate crust.

Black Bottom Pie

Black bottom pie contains a silky dark chocolate cream on ginger snap crust. The pie also has a layer of fluffy, whiskey-spiked custard and is usually topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.