JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Halloween season quickly approaching, many cities and organizations across the Jackson-metro are and the Pine Belt plan to host events.

Here are some of the events that you can look forward to in 2022.

Central Mississippi:

Krew of Boo Spooky Parade – Downtown Bolton, Oct. 1 starting at 5 p.m.

Trunk or Treat/ Movie in the Park – 253 W School St. Ridgeland on Oct. 27 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Dark Zone Haunted House – 217 Woodgate Dr. South Brandon on Oct. 7

Halloween Extravaganza – 200 Commerce St. Jackson on Oct. 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Trick or treat Trot 5K Brookhaven – 230 S. Whitworth Ave., Brookhaven on Oct. 22 from 6 – 11 p.m.

Pine Belt:

Fall Festival – 1356 MS-1 Laurel on Oct. 15 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hattiesburg Zoo Boo – Oct. 21 to Oct. 30 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.