STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Agricultural Economist Josh Maples with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service believes labor shortages have caused beef shortages, driving up the cost of the commodity around the country.

Ethan Welford, a meat processor based in Lucedale, said he first noticed the signs of the disruption in the industry when meat packing houses in the Midwest temporarily closed or reduced the number of employees on each shift.

Demand for beef is outpacing manpower and distribution, causing higher prices in the grocery store. Maples said he doesn’t believe labor challenges will be solved any time soon.

Extension Service Agricultural Economist Elizabeth Canales said trucking shortages are also raising the cost of beef. She said the country is short 80,000 to 100,000 truck drivers.

“Independent and smaller grocery stores are suffering the most, as they are more vulnerable to canceled orders or delayed deliveries due to disruptions and produce shortages. Larger retailers and buyers have more purchasing power and leverage on their suppliers, and their shipments and deliveries are generally prioritized over those of smaller businesses,” said Canales.

How much longer supply chain distributions linger will depend on whether COVID-19 infections continue to decline.