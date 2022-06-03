STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service said high input costs and low milk prices have made it hard to be a dairy farmer anywhere in the U.S., but Mississippi producers have it harder than most.

“Today, Mississippi has 55 dairy farms with an average herd size of 145, for a total of about 8,000 dairy cows in the state,” Amanda Stone, dairy specialist with the MSU Extension Service, said. “That number has declined drastically in recent years. Just six years ago, there were 87 dairies in the state.”

Aside from problems associated with the high cost of maintaining a dairy herd and low market prices for milk, another issue is the aging population of dairy farmers. Another significant problem in the industry is receiving a lot more attention in recent years than ever before.

Heat is an enemy of milk production, and Mississippi’s long, hot summers make dairies difficult to maintain. A lot of work goes into keeping dairy cows comfortable so they continue to produce milk despite the heat.

Mississippi does have some advantages: a long growing season for forage, excellent access to water and good grazing land for cattle. Not all parts of the country have these features. Mississippi’s dairy industry produces a state average 6.2 gallons of milk per cow per day. That amount puts the state No. 42 nationally, a low ranking that has not changed much over the years, despite per-cow production rising.

Josh Maples, Extension agricultural economist, said that at the national level, the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects the 2022 all-milk price will average $25.75 per hundredweight, up from the 2021 average of $18.53.

MSU scientists continue to support the dairy industry with research into following pressing topics:

To understand how sprinkler systems affect milk production and behavior in a pasture-based herd

To better understand how the mental health of dairy farmers, such as their anxiety, depression and compassion fatigue, affects their ability to perceive pain in their animals.

“The results of this research and follow-up papers and workshops will highlight ways for dairy producers to improve their mental health, which, in turn, can improve their animals’ welfare,” Stone said.