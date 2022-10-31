If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.
The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.
Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.
With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.
If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in Mississippi using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.
#15. Southern Gold
– Rating: 3.29 (77 ratings)
– Type: American Blonde Ale
– ABV: 4.55%
– Brewery: Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company
#14. Southern Pecan
– Rating: 3.58 (1,922 ratings)
– Type: English Brown Ale
– ABV: 4.50%
– Brewery: Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company
#13. Jeez Louise
– Rating: 3.68 (23 ratings)
– Type: American Pale Ale
– ABV: 5.50%
– Brewery: Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company
#12. Gulf Sour Series – Blueberry Crumble
– Rating: 3.62 (10 ratings)
– Type: Berliner Weisse
– ABV: 5.70%
– Brewery: Chandeleur Island Brewing Company
#11. Lil’ Smack IPA
– Rating: 3.75 (63 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 6.50%
– Brewery: Chandeleur Island Brewing Company
#10. Lil’ Miss Sour
– Rating: 3.82 (25 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 5.50%
– Brewery: Chandeleur Island Brewing Company
#9. Raspberry Ginger Sour
– Rating: 3.88 (10 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 6.50%
– Brewery: Chandeleur Island Brewing Company
#8. Sea Lord
– Rating: 3.93 (15 ratings)
– Type: American Brown Ale
– ABV: 7.10%
– Brewery: Southern Prohibition Brewing
#7. Timber Beast
– Rating: 3.94 (518 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company
#6. Gulf Sour Series – Lovebug
– Rating: 3.98 (20 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 6.00%
– Brewery: Chandeleur Island Brewing Company
#5. Cream Stout
– Rating: 4.04 (10 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 5.40%
– Brewery: Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company
#4. Space To Face
– Rating: 4.26 (20 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 5.90%
– Brewery: Southern Prohibition Brewing
#3. Hex Clouds
– Rating: 4.21 (36 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Southern Prohibition Brewing
#2. Crowd Control
– Rating: 4.22 (200 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Southern Prohibition Brewing
#1. Paradise Lost
– Rating: 4.27 (73 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.10%
– Brewery: Southern Prohibition Brewing
