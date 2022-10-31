If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in Mississippi using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

#15. Southern Gold

– Rating: 3.29 (77 ratings)

– Type: American Blonde Ale

– ABV: 4.55%

– Brewery: Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company

#14. Southern Pecan

– Rating: 3.58 (1,922 ratings)

– Type: English Brown Ale

– ABV: 4.50%

– Brewery: Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company

#13. Jeez Louise

– Rating: 3.68 (23 ratings)

– Type: American Pale Ale

– ABV: 5.50%

– Brewery: Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company

#12. Gulf Sour Series – Blueberry Crumble

– Rating: 3.62 (10 ratings)

– Type: Berliner Weisse

– ABV: 5.70%

– Brewery: Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

#11. Lil’ Smack IPA

– Rating: 3.75 (63 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

#10. Lil’ Miss Sour

– Rating: 3.82 (25 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 5.50%

– Brewery: Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

#9. Raspberry Ginger Sour

– Rating: 3.88 (10 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

#8. Sea Lord

– Rating: 3.93 (15 ratings)

– Type: American Brown Ale

– ABV: 7.10%

– Brewery: Southern Prohibition Brewing

#7. Timber Beast

– Rating: 3.94 (518 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company

#6. Gulf Sour Series – Lovebug

– Rating: 3.98 (20 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 6.00%

– Brewery: Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

#5. Cream Stout

– Rating: 4.04 (10 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 5.40%

– Brewery: Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company

#4. Space To Face

– Rating: 4.26 (20 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 5.90%

– Brewery: Southern Prohibition Brewing

#3. Hex Clouds

– Rating: 4.21 (36 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Southern Prohibition Brewing

#2. Crowd Control

– Rating: 4.22 (200 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Southern Prohibition Brewing

#1. Paradise Lost

– Rating: 4.27 (73 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.10%

– Brewery: Southern Prohibition Brewing

