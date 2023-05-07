Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sight-seeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Mississippi on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

Tripadvisor

#30. Old Capitol Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Architectural Buildings

– Address: 100 S State St, Jackson, MS 39201-4400

Tripadvisor

#29. The Natchez Trace Parkway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136)

– Type of activity: Scenic Drives

– Address: not available

Tripadvisor

#28. Mississippi Armed Forces Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (94)

– Type of activity: Military Museums

– Address: Building 850, Forrest Ave, Hattiesburg, MS 39407-0001

Tripadvisor

#27. Golden Nugget Casino

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (708)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 151 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530-4708

Tripadvisor

#26. Mississippi State University

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (181)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 108 Allen Hall, Starkville, MS 39762

Tripadvisor

#25. Biloxi Bay Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227)

– Type of activity: Bridges

– Address: not available

Tripadvisor

#24. Boomtown Casino Biloxi

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (732)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 676 Bayview Ave, Biloxi, MS 39530-2307

Tripadvisor

#23. Jesse Brent Lower Mississippi River Museum and Interpretive Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 910 Washington St, Vicksburg, MS 39183-2562

Tripadvisor

#22. Windsor Ruins

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: not available

Tripadvisor

#21. Vicksburg Riverfront Murals

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (543)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

Tripadvisor

#20. Gold Strike Casino

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (804)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 1010 Casino Center Dr, Tunica, MS 38664-9758

Tripadvisor

#19. Island View Casino

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (663)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 3206 W Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39501-1810

Tripadvisor

#18. Treasure Bay Casino

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (507)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 1980 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39531-5214

Tripadvisor

#17. Lauren Rogers Museum of Art

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (140)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 565 N 5th Ave, Laurel, MS 39440-3410

Tripadvisor

#16. Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 501 W Linden St, Corinth, MS 38834-4605

Tripadvisor

#15. Gulf Islands National Seashore

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: 3500 Park Rd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564-9709

Tripadvisor

#14. Mississippi State Capitol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 400 High St, Jackson, MS 39201-1006

Tripadvisor

#13. Bluff Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 101 S Broadway St, Natchez, MS 39120-3443

Tripadvisor

#12. University of Mississippi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356)

– Type of activity: Educational sites

– Address: University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38677

Tripadvisor

#11. Biloxi Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (510)

– Type of activity: Lighthouses

– Address: not available

Tripadvisor

#10. New Palace Casino Point Cadet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (454)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 158 Howard Ave, Biloxi, MS 39530-4744

Tripadvisor

#9. Natchez Visitor Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (843)

– Type of activity: Visitor Centers

– Address: 640 S Canal St, Natchez, MS 39120-3801

Tripadvisor

#8. Historic Natchez Cemetery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (538)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: not available

Tripadvisor

#7. Biloxi Beach

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,143)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: 2200 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39531-5002

Tripadvisor

#6. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,851)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 777 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530-4300

Tripadvisor

#5. St. Mary Basilica

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (476)

– Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals

– Address: 105 S Union St, Natchez, MS 39120-3354

Tripadvisor

#4. Biloxi Visitors Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,367)

– Type of activity: Visitor Centers

– Address: 1050 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530-3742

Tripadvisor

#3. Natchez Trace Parkway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,764)

– Type of activity: Scenic Drives

– Address: 2680 Natchez Trace Pkwy, Tupelo, MS 38804-9715

Tripadvisor

#2. Beau Rivage Casino

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,463)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 875 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530-4241

Tripadvisor

#1. Horseshoe Casino

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12,118)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 1021 Casino Center Dr, Tunica, MS 38664-6403

