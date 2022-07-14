Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Gulfport on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#25. O’Charley’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10510 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503-4109

#24. Parrish’s Restaurant & Lounge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 217 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach, MS 39560-6113

#23. Catfish Charlies

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11419 Canal Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503-7702

#22. Cajun Crawfish Hut

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach, MS 39560-6150

#21. Lil’ Ray’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 124 Jeff Davis Ave, Long Beach, MS 39560-6135

#20. The Dock Bar & Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13247 Seaway Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503-4663

#19. Harbor View Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 504 Jeff Davis Ave, Long Beach, MS 39560

#18. Patio 44

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1244 24th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-3228

#17. Salute Italian Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (552 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1712 15th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-2140

#16. Blazin Cajun Seafood

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $

– Address: 2517 28th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-4857

#15. Mama’s Seafood and Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

– Price: $

– Address: 13211 Dedeaux Rd Ste 6, Gulfport, MS 39503-5866

#14. Captain Hooks Seafood & More

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $

– Address: 1519 Pass Rd., Gulfport, MS 39501

#13. Clawdaddy’s Crawfish

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 15261 Russell Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39503-4339

#12. Captain Al’s Steak and Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1458 Magnolia St, Gulfport, MS 39503-5923

#11. LiL’ Ray’s Poboys & Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507-2503

#10. Steve’s Marina Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (676 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 213 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach, MS 39560-6113

#9. Ben’s Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

– Price: $

– Address: 1412 Pass Rd, Gulfport, MS 39501-5159

#8. Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 942 Beach Dr, Gulfport, MS 39507-1300

#7. Beach Blvd Steamer

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3206 W Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39501-1810

#6. The Blow Fly Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (719 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 Washington Ave, Gulfport, MS 39507-3342

#5. The Chimneys

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1640 E Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39501-2103

#4. White Cap Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (632 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 560 E Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39507-1012

#3. Shrimp Basket

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (371 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9265 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503-4255

#2. Shaggy’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (710 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1724 E Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39501

#1. Half Shell Oyster House of Gulfport

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,657 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-1913

