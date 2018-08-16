Highway 49 in Richland shut down
RICHLAND, Miss (WJTV) - Multiple power lines down at Old Highway 49 near CSpire in Richland. Highway 49 is shut down.
More details to follow
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Amid turmoil, USA Gymnastics takes small steps forward
- Benjamin Smith new CEO of Air France-KLM, unions concerned
- Metrocenter DMV closure causes overcrowding at other locations
- Michigan-Notre Dame leads off games to watch in 2018