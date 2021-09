HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency announced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reopened Highway 90 in the county.

Crews are still working to remove debris from the roadway and culverts.

Drivers are asked to use caution and expect delays on the highway.