HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A section of State Route 603 in Hancock County was designated as the “Lieutenant Deputy Michael Anthony Boutte Sr. Memorial Highway” on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Lt. Boutte was an Air Force veteran who served in Desert Storm. He also served with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. He was shot and killed while responding to a call in February 2021.

The memorial highway begins at the intersection of State Route 603 and State Route 43 and extends north to the Rocky-hill Dedeaux Road intersection.

A dedication ceremony was held at the Hancock County Government Annex Board of Supervisors Meeting Hall in Bay St. Louis. Mississippi Department of Transportation Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King and State Representative Brent Anderson spoke.

“Lt. Boutte has been called many things: a brave officer, a fearless leader, a mentor and a police officer who loved his job. It’s hard to find someone who is willing to put the wellbeing of their community ahead of their own, but that’s exactly the person he was,” said King.