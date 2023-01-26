SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A historical marker was unveiled across from the front entrance of the Mississippi State Penitentiary (MSP) at Parchman on the side of U.S. 49. The marker memorializes the state’s recognition of the civils rights activists, also known as the Freedom Riders, who were jailed at the prison in 1961.

One of the persons held with the Freedom Riders attended the unveiling this week. He was 13-years-old when he was imprisoned.

“This has been one heck of a day to come back and visit a place, a place I hate, a place that took so much at an early age,” said 75-year-old Hezekiah Watkins, of Jackson.

W. Brother Rogers, Programs and the Communications Division director at the Mississippi Department of Archives & History (MDAH), said the story of the Freedom Riders is local, state, and national history.

Courtesy: MDOC

Courtesy: MDOC

Courtesy: MDOC

“This is a nationally significant Mississippi civil rights site,” Rogers said. “Today, this historical marker will help it to be remembered. What I like about historical markers is their permanence. You and I know that this history is important. But long after all of us here are gone, generations yet to come will know of its importance because of this permanent historical marker.”

Rogers said the state has recognized “the injustice done to the Freedom Riders at Parchman.”

The Board of Trustees of the MDAH approved MSP’s application for the historical marker in May.

During the unveiling, Watkins was given a ceremonial key to Parchman.

Watkins said he never set out to be a Freedom Rider and was not one the day he ended up at Parchman. Rather, his friend pushed him into the bus station where the Freedom Riders were and he was arrested along with them.

“That was the worst day of my life,” he said. “Scars are still present inside that will be with me until the day I die.”

However, he said he is proud of the change that he helped bring to Mississippi.

“I was part of that change that made Mississippi the new Mississippi that it is today.”