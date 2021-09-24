Homeland Security encourages participation in “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security is encouraging the public to participate in national “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day on Saturday, September 25.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to making our state a safer place for residents,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “The citizens of Mississippi also play an essential role in our state’s safety. By being alert and reporting suspicious activity, citizens can help keep their families, neighbors and communities safe. Remember, if you see something, say something.”

Below are a few ways in which the public can particiapte in #SeeSayDay on September 25: