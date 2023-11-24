LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide suspect was arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Lauderdale County.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, November 24 on Brown Street in Meridian.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said deputies were investigating a homicide that occurred on November 23, 2023, when they encountered the suspect.

After a chase, Martin said the suspect and the deputies exchanged gunfire. One deputy was injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the officer-involved shooting. Once their investigation is complete, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.