OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– Friends and family held a hope rally for Jimmie “Jay” Lee Wednesday night in Oxford, Mississippi. The recent University of Mississippi graduate has been missing for nearly two weeks.

“We know that hope shines a light where there’s darkness,” one speaker said.

Supporters hope the 20-year-old is found safe, which is something Oxford and campus police are working on as they review surveillance video and try to figure out what happened.

“We’re just hoping that anyone has any bit of information whether they think it’s small or big, take it to them,” friend Precious Thompson said.

Wednesday’s rally was held on campus where supporters blew bubbles into the air to signify peace.

Lee disappeared the morning of July 8th after leaving the Campus Walk Apartments. Police believe he may have been visiting a friend at the nearby Molly Barr Trails Apartments when he vanished.

“The first thing I thought of was why and how?” Thompson said. “Because Jay is so loved. He’s loved by everyone. He’s outgoing and proud of himself. He’s always willing to help.”

His car, a black Ford Fusion with a gold racing stripe, was later found at a local tow yard after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails Apartments.

“We’re keeping hope,” Thompson said. “We’re not saying Jay’s gone. Jay is still here. Jay is okay and Jay is going to come home.”

Family members say Lee is heavily involved in the LGBTQ community but they don’t believe that has anything to do with his disappearance.