Hosemann receives national award for support of National Guard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) was recognized by the National Guard Association of the United States.

He recently received the Major General Charles Dick Medal of Merit in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award recognizes state and national elected officials who have demonstrated significant support which has a “lasting effect” on the National Guard.

“In recent days, we have again been reminded of the significant sacrifices our soldiers make every day for our freedoms. The Mississippi National Guard are our American heroes,” said Hosemann.

“Lt. Governor Hosemann has been a champion for the National Guard at home and abroad throughout his entire time in office. We are thankful for his efforts to our brave men and women serving in the Mississippi National Guard,” Major General Janson “Durr” Boyles said.

During his terms as Mississippi Secretary of State from 2012 to 2020, Hosemann advocated for legislation to streamline absentee voting for deployed servicemembers and created an online clearinghouse of Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) information.