JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) will expand hours of operations at driver service bureaus during the holiday season.

The extended hours will include December 3, 10 and 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following offices:

Pearl – 3851 Hwy 468

Meridian – 910 Hwy. 11

Greenwood – 1301 Cypress Ave.

Hattiesburg – 36 JM Tatum Industrial Dr.

Batesville – 22000A Hwy 35 North

Biloxi – 16741 Hwy 67 S

Tupelo – 589 Coley Rd.

Brookhaven – 160 Highway 84 East

Starkville – 987 Hwy, 182 E

Jackson – 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson

Nesbit – 159 License Drive

Columbus – 17 Airline Road

New Albany – 1103 Bratton Road

Gautier – 7886 MS-57

The Saturday services will include first time regular driver licenses & identification cards, renewals and duplicates, learner’s permit testing, reinstatements, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) renewals & duplicates only (no CDL road test will be administered during Saturday services); as well as firearm permits.

“We are excited our employees have volunteered to work and offer these extended hours. The extended Saturday services are meant to enhance the holiday experience by relieving added stress of obtaining services we provide,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We also would like to invite all college students needing to make changes to their information that are traveling home for the holidays to use this time block for quick and easy services.”

Customers will be serviced by appointment only and must schedule appointments by visiting

www.dps.ms.gov/appointment.