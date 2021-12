FULTON, Miss. (AP) — A house fire in northeast Mississippi has claimed the lives of three people.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the Fairview community in Itawamba County before dawn on Sunday, Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford said.

An electric space heater is a possible cause of the blaze, WTVA-TV reported.

Summerford identified the victims as 46-year-old Bryan Sides; 40-year-old Dwana Sides; and 11-year-old Breylan Sides.