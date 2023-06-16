JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As academic institutions worldwide debate how to respond to AI, Jason Stuart uses it in his English classes.

Stuart is an English instructor at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Harrison County campus. He is proficient in the AI program that shook academic institutions to their core this year: ChatGPT.

Many of Stuart’s students were skeptical or even afraid to admit they knew about ChatGPT, which academic institutions typically associated with cheating. His students opened up to the AI software after using it for resume-building, job interviewing, and other assignments.

“I had, you know, older students who’ve been through three or four jobs, and they were like, ‘Wow, that was incredible! That’s going to help me prepare so much better for all future jobs,'” Stuart said to WJTV 12 News.

MGCCC administrators like Erin Riggins understand the fears about AI and ChatGPT. However, the Associate Vice President of Workforce Solutions believes that the benefits of using it outweigh them.

“If you approach it in a way that you see it for its ability to enhance the current work being done by humans, you take a little different stance, and you start teaching different ways,” Riggins said.

Despite its connotation in the academic world, Stuart predicts that it will pass based on now-accepted AI tools in academia, like writing assistant and plug-in Grammarly.

“People found out about Grammarly, instructors were like, ‘Don’t use it.’ And I was like, ‘Why not?'” Stuart said.

The University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development offers its current students the premium version of Grammarly for free. An annual subscription is worth $144 a year.

Stuart’s use of AI in the classroom also involves comprehensive instruction of its ethical use. For instance, he notes that ChatGPT has its limits, so students and professionals will still need to be responsible for how they use it.

“You can ask it to cite its own sources, and it’ll give you a citation that looks like a citation, and half the time, no such source exists,” Stuart said. “It invented it.”

For those still skeptical about AI software like ChatGPT, Stuart asserts that its broad implementation in the classroom is all but inevitable. Within a year, he predicts two things:

Microsoft Word will incorporate ChatGPT into its software

Online textbooks will start including dynamic AI software for students to use

Ultimately, Stuart feels that AI will help students get more out of their academic experience and help everyone be more fulfilled personally.

“We’re finding machines that help us do the little chores that are annoying so that we can do the more interesting and fascinating and intellectual things that we enjoy,” Stuart said.