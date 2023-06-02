JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will soon have another cadet class underway.

This class will be the seventh patrol school held since 2018. Cadet Class 68 is scheduled to begin in January 2024.

The class will take place for 17 weeks at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl.

“With the recent graduation of Cadet Class 67, it’s an honor to officially announce the next patrol school that will begin in January 2024,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Joining the Mississippi Highway Patrol is an excellent opportunity for those seeking to further their career in law enforcement. We are committed to protecting our state and excited to get Cadet Class 68 started!”

The minimum qualifications for Cadet Class 68 are as follows:

Must be 21 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED. Must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of Mississippi at the time of appointment. Must have a valid driver’s license.

Applications for Cadet Class 68 are currently available at Troop Sub-Stations across the state and at MHP Headquarters, located at 1900 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. A downloadable electronic application is also available online.

“Because of the commitment to public safety in our state, we are happy to announce that recruiting efforts for the Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet Class 68 are underway,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “We encourage men and women from all walks of life to apply to join the ranks of the Highway Patrol. There are many opportunities for those who answer the call to serve as a State Trooper in Mississippi.”