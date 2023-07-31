JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With summer in full swing in Mississippi, many usually see their energy bills trend up.

Increasing energy usage during record-breaking temperatures can lead to higher bills. Leaders with Entergy Mississippi shared some tips to help customers sunblock their utility budgets during the summer heat.

Some of the easy steps include changing air filters and closing curtains to help keep summer energy usage down.

Entergy Mississippi also offers bill management tools to help customers gain a better understanding of their energy usage and manage their payment options:

Level Billing – Entergy averages customer bills over a rolling 12-month period, so they have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.

– Entergy averages customer bills over a rolling 12-month period, so they have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises. Pick-A-Date – Customers can choose what day of the month to get billed to line up with their budget and manage cash flow.

– Customers can choose what day of the month to get billed to line up with their budget and manage cash flow. Deferred Payment – Allows customers to talk with us about their situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

– Allows customers to talk with us about their situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). PaperFREE – Allows customers to have their Entergy bill delivered directly to their email as soon as it posts.

– Allows customers to have their Entergy bill delivered directly to their email as soon as it posts. AutoPay –Customers can avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having their bill automatically deduct from their bank account.

–Customers can avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having their bill automatically deduct from their bank account. Payment Extension – Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy.

– Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy. The Power to Care – Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis.

– Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis. LIHEAP – LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with local community action agencies to help customers pay for and keep electric service in their homes.

Customers who may be having difficulty paying their bills are encouraged to visit www.entergy.com/answers/ or call 1-800 ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).