JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With several Silver and Amber Alerts being released periodically in cases of missing people, some Mississippians may wonder how they work.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), House Bill 664, which passed in the 2010 Regular Legislative Session, created the Mississippi Silver Alert System. It is designed to help spread the message about a missing person, 18 years or older, with dementia or other cognitive impairment, hoping to locate the person as quickly as possible.

After a family member or caregiver files a missing persons report with local law enforcement, information will be entered into the National Crime Information Center and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), part of DPS.

The Silver Alert System increases public awareness of preparation, prevention, and response to wandering behaviors of the state’s most vulnerable adults. If the person missing is believed to be in a vehicle, information and photos can be sent to statewide communication systems, news media, and other public communication resources.

Training about prevention, preparation, and response has been conducted across the state to educate the public about wandering and the Silver Alert System. The Silver Alert Training Initiative is a collaborative effort between DPS, Mississippi Department of Mental Health, Alzheimer’s Association Mississippi Chapter, and Mississippi Nurses Association.

If the situation meets the criteria for activation of the Silver Alert System, first contact the local police or sheriff’s department from where the person is missing. The required forms must be filed with local law enforcement, and the law enforcement agency will notify MBI.

The Amber Plan was created in 1996 in response to the abduction and murder of Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old girl from Arlington, Texas. An Amber Alert System within Mississippi was developed in 2002. According to research cited by DPS, a stranger typically kills a child within three hours of abducting them 75% of the time, so DPS is continuously developing a more robust infrastructure to save lives.

To successfully activate an amber alert, the following must be provided to local law enforcement:

The child must be 17 or younger, but a vulnerable adult will qualify.

A threat of imminent danger to the child or vulnerable adult.

Credible descriptions of the abductor, the child taken, and the escape vehicle.

The case will be dealt with locally if any of the above criteria are unmet. Local law enforcement agencies will pursue it like any other missing person report.

Click here for the contact information of MBI’s district offices for the public to contact to give input during an Amber or Silver Alert.

For more information about wandering, contact the Mississippi Department of Mental Health at (601) 359-1288.