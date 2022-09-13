The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.71 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices.

Prices have fallen by more than 25% since hitting a record high of $5.02 in June. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that gas prices, which are inextricably tied to oil prices, could climb again this winter. As the European Union officially moves away from purchasing Russian oil, market volatility could send oil prices surging.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of September 12. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.16

– Week change: -$0.12 (-3.7%)

– Year change: +$0.36 (+12.8%)

– Gas tax: $0.18 per gallon (#46 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.61

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.1%)

– Year change: +$1.67 (+56.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. Hattiesburg: $3.33

#2. South Haven – Olive Branch: $3.14

#3. Jackson: $3.10

#4. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $3.04

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.41

#2. Hawaii: $5.28

#3. Nevada: $4.90

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $3.14

#2. Mississippi: $3.16

#3. Arkansas: $3.16

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162