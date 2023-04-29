Gas prices are falling for the first time in weeks as demand at the pump decreases.

Analysts have observed that the price of gas may have reached a peak for the summer season. The national average for a gallon of gasoline this week sits nearly a full dollar below the average price a year ago as motorists were rattled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on oil prices.

“While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement.

A gallon of gas was $3.63 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of April 28.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.11

– 1-week change: -$0.05 (-1.6%)

– 1-year change: -$0.67 (-17.7%)

– Record average gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.81

– 1-week change: -$0.05 (-1.3%)

– 1-year change: -$1.03 (-21.3%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. Hattiesburg: $3.12

#2. Jackson: $3.11

#3. South Haven – Olive Branch: $3.10

#4. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $3.04

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.88

#2. Hawaii: $4.78

#3. Arizona: $4.70

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.11

#2. Arkansas: $3.21

#3. Texas: $3.21