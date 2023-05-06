Fear of an encroaching global recession and lower demand is causing a drop in gas prices, according to analysts. The price for a barrel of oil fell below $70 this week as those concerns have grown.
“We are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement Thursday.
A gallon of gas was $3.56 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of May 5.
Mississippi by the numbers
– Current gas price: $3.04
– 1-week change: -$0.07 (-2.1%)
– 1-year change: -$0.80 (-20.9%)
– Record average gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)
– Current diesel price: $3.73
– 1-week change: -$0.08 (-2.0%)
– 1-year change: -$1.38 (-27.0%)
– Record high average diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)
Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi
#1. Hattiesburg: $3.06
#2. South Haven – Olive Branch: $3.03
#3. Jackson: $3.02
#4. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $2.97
States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $4.83
#2. Hawaii: $4.78
#3. Arizona: $4.70
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $3.04
#2. Texas: $3.10
#3. Louisiana: $3.14