Fear of an encroaching global recession and lower demand is causing a drop in gas prices, according to analysts. The price for a barrel of oil fell below $70 this week as those concerns have grown.

“We are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement Thursday.

A gallon of gas was $3.56 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of May 5.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.04

– 1-week change: -$0.07 (-2.1%)

– 1-year change: -$0.80 (-20.9%)

– Record average gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.73

– 1-week change: -$0.08 (-2.0%)

– 1-year change: -$1.38 (-27.0%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. Hattiesburg: $3.06

#2. South Haven – Olive Branch: $3.03

#3. Jackson: $3.02

#4. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $2.97

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.83

#2. Hawaii: $4.78

#3. Arizona: $4.70

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.04

#2. Texas: $3.10

#3. Louisiana: $3.14