The average cost for a gallon of gas in the U.S. fell slightly this past week, driven by lower prices for oil. That downward movement in gas prices is happening despite reports of increased demand from drivers, according to AAA analyst Andrew Gross.

“Drivers should benefit from stable pump prices as Memorial Day drawers near,” Gross said in a statement Thursday.

One year ago, gas prices were rapidly approaching the $4.50 mark after the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent oil markets spiraling.

A gallon of gas was $3.54 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of May 12.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Current gas price: $2.99

– 1-week change: -$0.05 (-1.8%)

– 1-year change: -$1.01 (-25.3%)

– Record average gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.66

– 1-week change: -$0.07 (-1.9%)

– 1-year change: -$1.54 (-29.6%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. Hattiesburg: $3.02

#2. South Haven – Olive Branch: $2.99

#3. Jackson: $2.96

#4. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $2.91

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.81

#2. Hawaii: $4.78

#3. Arizona: $4.68

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.99

#2. Louisiana: $3.08

#3. Alabama: $3.09