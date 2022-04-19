Average gas prices per gallon in the U.S. are up slightly from the weekend but down about three cents from one week ago.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi and created free to use gas price widgets for every metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of April 18. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Globally, political turmoil is sending shockwaves through the oil market. Brent crude oil traded at $114 a barrel on Monday, April 18—a three-week high—amid a production outage at Libya’s largest oil field, El Feel.

Protesters halted production at El Feel, demanding the ousting of the Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba government, a transition of power to the Fathi Bashagha government, and the resignation of NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla. El Feel typically produces 70,000 barrels of crude each day.

The disruption, in addition to declining Russian oil production and reduced energy demand from China amid COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai, is creating volatility in the global energy market.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Current price: $3.77

– Week change: -$0.04 (-1.1%)

– Year change: +$1.19 (+46.3%)

– Gas tax: $0.18 per gallon (#46 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.01 (3/11/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. Hattiesburg: $3.85

#2. South Haven – Olive Branch: $3.77

#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $3.75

#4. Jackson: $3.74

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.71

#2. Hawaii: $5.23

#3. Nevada: $5.08

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Kansas: $3.66

#2. Missouri: $3.67

#3. Arkansas: $3.69

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162