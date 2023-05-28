Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and gas prices are inching a bit higher this week in reaction to an increase in demand as Americans hit the road.

Even the surge in demand this year, though, has pushed gas prices up just a few cents. A gallon of gas was $3.57 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of May 26.

Travelers can thank lower prices for a barrel of oil for the tame prices compared to last year’s average which was a full dollar more than today’s average.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.00

– 1-week change: +$0.02 (+0.7%)

– 1-year change: -$1.17 (-28.1%)

– Record average gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.58

– 1-week change: -$0.04 (-1.2%)

– 1-year change: -$1.59 (-30.7%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. South Haven – Olive Branch: $3.00

#2. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $2.99

#3. Jackson: $2.98

#4. Hattiesburg: $2.97

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.83

#2. Hawaii: $4.75

#3. Washington: $4.64

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.00

#2. Texas: $3.13

#3. Arkansas: $3.13