Gas prices haven’t budged in weeks despite Memorial Day Weekend’s history of high travel demand. That’s mostly attributable to lower prices for a barrel of oil and low demand, according to analysts.

A gallon of gas was $3.57 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of June 2.

“Pump prices could dip further as the start of summer approaches,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said of any further dips in demand for gasoline in a statement this week.

Reuters analyst John Kemp has also pointed out that U.S. oil and gas production is still rising in response to last year’s seismic shocks to global markets as Russia invaded Ukraine. That elevated supply is also keeping prices at the pump lower.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Current gas price: $2.98

– 1-week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)

– 1-year change: -$1.26 (-29.8%)

– Record average gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.56

– 1-week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)

– 1-year change: -$1.62 (-31.2%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. South Haven – Olive Branch: $2.99

#2. Jackson: $2.97

#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $2.96

#4. Hattiesburg: $2.95

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.87

#2. Hawaii: $4.75

#3. Washington: $4.71

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.98

#2. Texas: $3.11

#3. Louisiana: $3.12