The cost of filling your gas tank has stalled, on average, over the last month, despite efforts by world powers to drive it higher.

Weeks after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced a cut to oil production intended to drive profit higher for oil-producing countries, retail gas prices have yet to budge.

A gallon of gas was $3.58 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of June 23.

At least one oil and gas executive is warning, however, that a stagnation in domestic oil production nationwide currently playing out could spell higher gas prices months from now. For now, lower demand for gas is keeping prices at the pump low for consumers.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.01

– 1-week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)

– 1-year change: -$1.45 (-32.5%)

– Record average gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.52

– 1-week change: +$0.01 (+0.1%)

– 1-year change: -$1.85 (-34.4%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. South Haven – Olive Branch: $3.04

#2. Jackson: $3.00

#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $2.99

#4. Hattiesburg: $2.97

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Washington: $4.96

#2. California: $4.85

#3. Hawaii: $4.72

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.01

#2. Louisiana: $3.12

#3. Tennessee: $3.14