Oil and gas giants Exxon and Shell are warning that stagnant gas prices are killing profits. The flip side of that? Americans just enjoyed a holiday weekend without the usual spike in gas costs.

Inventory appears to remain adequate for the demand seen globally from motorists—so much so that efforts to limit production by The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have struggled to move prices higher.

A gallon of gas was $3.54 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of July 7.

New laws meant to combat climate change and curb harmful emissions in Washington state have coincided with higher prices at the pump. The state has surpassed California for the priciest gas in the country.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Current gas price: $2.97

– 1-week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

– 1-year change: -$1.31 (-30.6%)

– Record average gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.48

– 1-week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

– 1-year change: -$1.77 (-33.8%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. South Haven – Olive Branch: $2.99

#2. Hattiesburg: $2.96

#3. Jackson: $2.94

#4. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $2.93

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Washington: $4.97

#2. California: $4.85

#3. Hawaii: $4.71

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.97

#2. Louisiana: $3.08

#3. Alabama: $3.08