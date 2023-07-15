Prices at the pump aren’t moving, but experts say that trend may not continue through the remainder of the summer.

Increased costs of oil have offset lower demand for gasoline in the weeks following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, usually characterized by high demand for gas as Americans travel. Florida, Indiana, and Colorado have seen the largest increases in gas prices in the last week, recording a roughly 10-cent rise on average.

A gallon of gas was $3.56 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of July 14.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.00

– 1-week change: +$0.04 (+1.2%)

– 1-year change: -$1.12 (-27.3%)

– Record average gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.50

– 1-week change: +$0.02 (+0.7%)

– 1-year change: -$1.63 (-31.8%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $3.05

#2. South Haven – Olive Branch: $3.04

#3. Jackson: $2.99

#4. Hattiesburg: $2.95

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Washington: $4.95

#2. California: $4.91

#3. Hawaii: $4.70

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.00

#2. Tennessee: $3.10

#3. Alabama: $3.11