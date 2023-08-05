Gas prices are rising this week, driven 10 cents higher on average nationwide due to higher oil costs.

A gallon of gas was $3.83 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of August 4.

AAA said in a release this week that despite rising costs, retail gas prices could come down in the weeks ahead. The heatwave across the southern U.S. pushed temperatures in many places beyond 95 degrees—the maximum optimal temperature under which refineries can operate.

“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.33

– 1-week change: +$0.12 (+3.9%)

– 1-year change: -$0.38 (-10.2%)

– Record average gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.76

– 1-week change: +$0.16 (+4.4%)

– 1-year change: -$1.07 (-22.2%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. South Haven – Olive Branch: $3.38

#2. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $3.34

#3. Jackson: $3.32

#4. Hattiesburg: $3.31

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.05

#2. Washington: $4.99

#3. Hawaii: $4.73

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.33

#2. Louisiana: $3.44

#3. Alabama: $3.45