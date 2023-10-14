Gas prices are falling nationwide despite the war that broke out in the Middle East this past weekend between Israel and Hamas militants.

“As long as this war does not spread to include more countries in the region, the effect on the oil market will remain muted,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement Thursday.

Meanwhile, higher housing costs and continued elevated energy prices are keeping inflation stubbornly high for American consumers, according to the latest inflation data for September.

California, Nevada, Arizona, Iowa, and Indiana are among the states seeing relief at the pump to the tune of 12 cents below last week’s prices, on average. Fall usually spells a seasonal slowdown in travel demand ahead of the winter holidays that can bring the price of gasoline down. And nine states now have counties seeing prices below $3 per gallon, according to AAA.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of October 13.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.10

– Week change: -$0.09 (-2.7%)

– Year change: -$0.23 (-6.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.04

– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.6%)

– Year change: -$0.74 (-15.5%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. Hattiesburg: $3.18

#2. Jackson: $3.03

#3. South Haven – Olive Branch: $3.02

#4. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $2.99

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.67

#2. Washington: $4.94

#3. Hawaii: $4.82

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Georgia: $3.09

#2. Mississippi: $3.10

#3. Delaware: $3.11