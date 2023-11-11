National average gas prices have continued to edge lower this week, following overall crude oil prices, which have fallen in recent weeks as a result of industry concerns about lower demand, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Southeastern states are seeing the lowest prices, in general, with Northeastern and Western states seeing among the highest prices, according to AAA.

The trend of lowering prices looks set to continue as winter arrives: “With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement this week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of November 9.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.88

– Week change: -$0.06 (-2.0%)

– Year change: -$0.34 (-10.5%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.92

– Week change: -$0.04 (-1.1%)

– Year change: -$0.95 (-19.5%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. Hattiesburg: $2.96

#2. Jackson: $2.84

#3. South Haven – Olive Branch: $2.83

#4. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $2.78

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.11

#2. Hawaii: $4.74

#3. Washington: $4.55

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $2.86

#2. Georgia: $2.88

#3. Mississippi: $2.88

This story features writing by Jeff Inglis and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.