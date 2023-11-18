Travel demand is expected to pick up as the Thanksgiving holiday week gets underway. A GasBuddy annual survey found that 8% more Americans plan to travel for the holiday this year compared to last.

As they hit the road, they can expect lower gasoline prices at the pump. Drivers in Montana, Florida, Colorado, and Utah have seen the largest dips in prices over the last week, according to AAA. Meanwhile, 10 states have seen their prices for gasoline fall below $3 on average.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is 40 cents lower than it was this time last year, driven by lower demand as well as lower prices for oil.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of November 17.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.81

– Week change: -$0.06 (-2.1%)

– Year change: -$0.36 (-11.5%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.84

– Week change: -$0.08 (-2.0%)

– Year change: -$1.00 (-20.6%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. Hattiesburg: $2.87

#2. South Haven – Olive Branch: $2.77

#3. Jackson: $2.76

#4. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $2.68

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.02

#2. Hawaii: $4.74

#3. Washington: $4.46

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.81

#2. Texas: $2.83

#3. Georgia: $2.84

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.