Gasoline prices have now fallen below $3 per gallon in most states, with Western states still seeing the highest prices at the pump. Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Arkansas saw the lowest prices this week while California, Hawaii, and Washington had the highest in the nation.

After a rocky 2022 marked by geopolitical turmoil and record-high gas prices, Americans saw the return of gas in the $3-per-gallon range on average in 2023.

The head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service told Yahoo Finance this week that 2024 could see an average price of $3.49 over the course of the year, and that the low gas prices Americans see now will likely only last for about the first three months of the year. The OPIS forecast suggests 2024 could be the fifth-most expensive year on record for gas.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi. Gas prices are as of January 5.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.67

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.4%)

– Year change: -$0.23 (-8.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.56

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.9%)

– Year change: -$0.77 (-17.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.38 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi

#1. South Haven – Olive Branch: $2.69

#2. Jackson: $2.64

#3. Hattiesburg: $2.63

#4. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $2.59

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.70

#2. Hawaii: $4.66

#3. Washington: $4.11

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Oklahoma: $2.62

#2. Arkansas: $2.65

#3. Wisconsin: $2.66

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.