JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CenterPoint Energy wants to help Mississippi customers reduce their energy use and lower their utility bills in honor of Energy Efficiency Day on October 5.

“At CenterPoint Energy, we’re committed to working with our customers so they can be more energy efficient,” said Gregg Knight, Executive Vice President, Customer Transformation and Business Services. “With energy costs expected to rise this winter mainly due to the higher market price of natural gas, efficiency takes on even greater importance, and we are here to help.”

Officials said customers can take advantage of energy efficiency tips, offerings and resources to help save money year-round.

Make sure your heating system is operating safely and efficiently with an annual tune-up by a qualified technician. Check your furnace filter monthly and clean or change it as needed to help your unit run at full efficiency and supply better air flow.

Use a programmable thermostat to match your household’s schedule by automatically lowering the heating temperature at night or while you’re away from home. It can maximize your energy savings without the hassle of manually adjusting your thermostat.

Caulk and weather strip around windows and doors to keep warm air from escaping and cold air from entering. These two simple air sealing techniques can pay for themselves in energy savings within one year.

Keep curtains and blinds open during the day to allow the sun’s heat to warm your house. Close curtains and blinds at night so you don’t lose heat when the sun goes down.

Look for the ENERGY STAR label when shopping for a new appliance to help you get a product that meets high efficiency standards.