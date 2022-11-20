JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to many universities and colleges, offering prospective students a wide selection of degree programs and price points. Tuition can range widely across the country, so some may wonder what it costs to attend a school in Mississippi.

Each year, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of Trustees approves tuition rates for its nine institutions. The following is the approved tuition rate for in-state students at each institution for the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters:

Mississippi Valley State University – $7,274

Mississippi University for Women – $7,766

Alcorn State University – $7,869

Jackson State University – $8,270

Delta State University – $8,435

University of Mississippi – $9,072

University of Southern Mississippi $9,230

Mississippi State University – $9,248

University of Mississippi Medical Center (undergraduate programs) – $9,600

The following the approved tuition rate for non-resident students at each institution for the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters:

Mississippi Valley State University – $7,274

Mississippi University for Women – $7,766

Alcorn State University – $7,869

Delta State University – $8,435

Jackson State University – $9,270

University of Southern Mississippi – $11,230

Mississippi State University – $25,294

University of Mississippi – $26,292

University of Mississippi Medical Center (undergraduate programs) – $28,152

Each institution has its own additional fees. For example, Alcorn State University and Delta State University charge an additional fee for international students. A full list of tuition and fees for each institution can be found on the IHL’s website.