JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to many universities and colleges, offering prospective students a wide selection of degree programs and price points. Tuition can range widely across the country, so some may wonder what it costs to attend a school in Mississippi.
Each year, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of Trustees approves tuition rates for its nine institutions. The following is the approved tuition rate for in-state students at each institution for the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters:
- Mississippi Valley State University – $7,274
- Mississippi University for Women – $7,766
- Alcorn State University – $7,869
- Jackson State University – $8,270
- Delta State University – $8,435
- University of Mississippi – $9,072
- University of Southern Mississippi $9,230
- Mississippi State University – $9,248
- University of Mississippi Medical Center (undergraduate programs) – $9,600
The following the approved tuition rate for non-resident students at each institution for the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters:
- Mississippi Valley State University – $7,274
- Mississippi University for Women – $7,766
- Alcorn State University – $7,869
- Delta State University – $8,435
- Jackson State University – $9,270
- University of Southern Mississippi – $11,230
- Mississippi State University – $25,294
- University of Mississippi – $26,292
- University of Mississippi Medical Center (undergraduate programs) – $28,152
Each institution has its own additional fees. For example, Alcorn State University and Delta State University charge an additional fee for international students. A full list of tuition and fees for each institution can be found on the IHL’s website.