JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hunters in Mississippi can now apply for permits for the 2022 Alligator Hunting Season. The application period will close on June 8 at 10:00 a.m.

“So, there are seven alligator hunting zones. I would say that three zones are probably the most popular, that get the most applications, would be the Pearl River-Ross Barnett Zone, as well as the Rest Central Zone, which is north of Vicksburg to Greenville and the Mississippi Delta primarily. The Southwest Zone runs south of Vicksburg along the Mississippi River primarily,” explained Ricky Flynt, Alligator Coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP).

Alligator hunting season will begin on August 26 and will run through September 5.

If a hunter is drawn for a permit, alligator possession permits will be $200, plus a $25 additional alligator hunting license. Anyone over the age of 16 may accompany hunters. They should also have a hunting license.

“We also have a series of eleven YouTube videos for an alligator hunting training course that you can watch at your leisure,” said Flynt.

A total of 960 permits will be available within seven hunting zones across the state. According to Flynt, 1,270 applications were processed within the first hour of the application period.

Hunters can go to MDWFP’s website for more information about how to apply for a permit.