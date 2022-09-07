JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 67.

The class is schedule to begin in late January 2023 and will last 18 weeks. Training will be conducted at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl.

The minimum qualifications for Cadet Class 67 are as follows:

Must be 21 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED Must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of Mississippi at the time of appointment Must have a valid driver’s license

MHP will host job fairs at local Troop Sub-Stations on September 24, 2022, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to discuss opportunities and answer questions about employment with MHP.

Applications for Cadet Class 67 are currently available at Troop Sub-Stations across the state and at MHP

Headquarters, located at 1900 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. A downloadable electronic application is also available.

“Mississippians want to feel safe as they travel across the state, and we are dedicated to maintaining a safe Mississippi,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “Class 67 will afford us the opportunity to add to the ranks of not only the Highway Patrol, but to supplement the ranks of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as well. We encourage men and women that are seeking a fulfilling career of service to apply and join the largest law enforcement agency in Mississippi.”

“Joining the Mississippi Highway Patrol is an excellent opportunity for anyone seeking to advance their career in law enforcement,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome this next class of state troopers.”

For additional information, interested candidates can email mhprecruiting@dps.ms.gov.